Netanyahu refers to Saudi’s regional power after Khashoggi murder

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declined to condemn Saudi Arabia after the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October, denouncing the murder for the first time as he showed deference to Riyadh as a regional power.

Mr Netanyahu said this while making his first public statement about the Khashoggi case since the Saudi dissident disappeared on October 2.

“What happened in the Istanbul consulate was horrendous and it should be duly dealt with,” Netanyahu said.

“Yet the same time I say it, it is very important for the stability of the world, for the region and for the world, that Saudi Arabia remain stable,” Mr Netanyahu said.

“I think that a way must be found to achieve both goals. Because the larger problem is Iran,” he said.

Israel and the Sunni kingdom of Saudi Arabia are both hostile towards Iran, a Shiite Muslim country, and are eager to reduce Tehran’s influence in the region.

Mr Netanyahu is known as one of the most strident critics of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and Western powers.

Mr Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed on October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to get the paperwork needed to marry his Turkish fiancee.

His remains have not been located, and there has been no confirmation on, who ordered the killing.

Istanbul’s chief prosecutor said earlier this week that Mr Khashoggi was strangled upon entering the consulate and then dismembered and disposed of in a premeditated operation.

(dpa/NAN)