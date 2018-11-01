Suspect in U.S. Synagogue shooting pleads not guilty, demands trial

Robert Bowers
Robert Bowers. [PHOTO CREDIT: Al Jazeera]

Robert Bowers, who was accused of shooting up a Synagogue in Pittsburgh over the weekend, has pleaded not guilty and demanded a jury trial, local media reported on Thursday from the Courthouse.

Mr Bowers, 46, was indicted on Wednesday on 44 counts, for killing 11 people including lethal hate crimes, which means he could face the death penalty if convicted.

He was captured inside the synagogue by police as they stopped his rampage at the Tree of Life Synagogue during a prayer service.

Police said he used four firearms in the attack.

U.S.A Today reported that Mr Bowers was able to walk into the courtroom.

He was in a wheelchair during his first appearance on Monday, apparently due to injuries sustained during his capture by police officers.

(dpa/NAN)

