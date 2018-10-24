Erdogan says will not let those responsible for Khashoggi killing avoid justice

Jamal Khashoggi [Photo: Middle East Monitor]
Jamal Khashoggi [Photo: Middle East Monitor]

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkey will bring justice on those responsible for the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, from those who ordered it to those who executed it.

“We are determined not to allow a cover-up of this murder.

”We will make sure all those responsible – from those who ordered it to those who carried it out – will not be allowed to avoid justice,” Mr Erdogan said in Ankara.

He said some people had been uncomfortable with him sharing evidence regarding the investigation into the killing in his speech on Tuesday.

(Reuters/NAN)

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.