Erdogan says will not let those responsible for Khashoggi killing avoid justice

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkey will bring justice on those responsible for the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, from those who ordered it to those who executed it.

“We are determined not to allow a cover-up of this murder.

”We will make sure all those responsible – from those who ordered it to those who carried it out – will not be allowed to avoid justice,” Mr Erdogan said in Ankara.

He said some people had been uncomfortable with him sharing evidence regarding the investigation into the killing in his speech on Tuesday.

(Reuters/NAN)