Khashoggi: Germany halts arms shipment to Saudi Arabia

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, has ordered a halt of arms shipment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This is in reaction to the killing of journalist Jaamal Khashoggi in the Saudi embassy in Turkey.

Ms Merkel said Germany will stop exporting weapons to Saudi Arabia, at least for the time being.

She said Riyadh is yet to put the full facts of Khashoggi’s murder “on the table.”

Saudi authorities have given conflicting reasons since Khashoggi’s disappearance, first saying he left the embassy alive, then saying he died in a fist fight in the embassy.

After speaking to members of her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, Ms Merkel, in a press briefing on Sunday outlined Germany’s stance on relations with Saudi Arabia as follows:

“First, we condemn this act in the strongest terms.

“Second, there is an urgent need to clarify what happened — we are far from this having been cleared up and those responsible held to account.

“Thirdly, I agree with all those who say that the, albeit already limited, arms exports can’t take place in the current circumstances,” she said.

The Saudi government has tried to offer several explanations on questions raised after admitting Kashoggi’s murder took place within its consulate in Istanbul.

Deutsche Welle(DW)had reported on Saturday that Ms Merkel dismissed Saudi’s claims as ‘insufficient’.

This has come as the U.S. legislature is divided on how President Donald Trump should react to the issue.