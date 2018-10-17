Explosion in Crimea college kills 13

Related News

An explosion at a vocational college in Crimea has killed at least 13 people and injured 50 others, according to Russian officials.

The Associated Press quotes Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee that the blast at the college in the city of Kerch in eastern Crimea on Wednesday was caused by an unidentified explosive device.

Sergei Melikov, a deputy chief of the Russian National Guard, said the explosive device was homemade, AP reports. Also, Russia’s Investigative Committee said the device that went off at the college’s canteen was rigged with shrapnel.

The news agency quotes the committee’s spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, as saying 13 people were killed and about 50 injured with most of the victims being students.

There have also been reports in Russian and Crimean media that apart from the explosion, gunmen also shot at some of the victims.

Crimea has been under Russian control since 2014 after a controversial referendum following the sack of a pro-Russian government in Ukraine.

The annexation of Crimea has led to sanctions on Russia by the European Union and the U.S.