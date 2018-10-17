Pompeo says Saudis committed to probe into journalist’s disappearance

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Saudi Arabia has committed to conducting a complete investigation into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said on Wednesday before departing from Turkey.

Mr Pompeo said he would meet with President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, two weeks after Mr Khashoggi vanished when he visited the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to collect documents he needed for his planned marriage.

Earlier, President Donald Trump gave Saudi Arabia the benefit of the doubt in Mr Khashoggi’s disappearance, while U.S. lawmakers pointed the finger at the Saudi leadership and Western pressure mounted on Riyadh to provide answers.

In Saudi Arabia, Mr Pompeo met with Saudi King Salman, the crown prince and the foreign minister.

Pressure has mounted on Saudi Arabia since prominent Saudi journalist, Mr Khashoggi, a U.S. resident, Washington Post columnist and critic of Saudi policies, went missing.

He was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

(Reuters/NAN)

