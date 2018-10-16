Khashoggi’s disappearance: Saudi Govt appreciates supporting nations

Related News

The Government of Saudi Arabia has expressed gratitude to nations that have preferred not to rush to conclusions in connection with the case of Saudi opposition Journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Mr Khashoggi was alleged to have gone missing in Turkey, until all facts are established, Saudi Minister of Culture and Information, Awwad Alawwad, said on Tuesday.

Mr Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post, disappeared after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

According to the journalist’s fiancee, he was invited to the consulate to receive documents but never left the diplomatic mission’s building.

The Saudi authority claimed Mr Khashoggi left the building unharmed.

Turkey’s NTV television reported earlier on Tuesday that the Turkish police had found evidence during their authorised search of the Saudi Consulate premises showing that Khashoggi was murdered there.

“The cabinet of ministers of Saudi Arabia expressed its gratitude to all Arab, Islamic and other friendly nations, Arab and international organisations, parliaments and authorities.

“It also expressed gratitude to all wise people on Earth who have preferred a balanced approach, reflection and the search for the truth to haste, rumours and accusations,’’ Mr Alawwad told the Saudi Press Agency after a government meeting.

The Saudi government also welcomed Ankara’s agreement to set up a joint commission to probe the disappearance of Khashoggi, according to Alawwad.

The disappearance of Mr Khashoggi has caused swift reaction from the international community amid the suspicion voiced by Turkey that the journalist could have been murdered at the consulate.

EU nations and the United States have voiced their concerns and called for a thorough probe.

U.S. President Donald Trump called King Salman over the high-profile case on Monday, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh to discuss the issue earlier on Tuesday.

Both agreed on the need for a thorough investigation.

Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have sided with Saudi Arabia after warnings from U.S. and UK leaders to punish it if the Turkish inquiry confirms its role in the suspected killing of the journalist, the allegation that Riyadh rejects.

(Sputnik/NAN)