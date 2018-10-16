Blast injures five children in Afghanistan

Related News

Five people were injured in a blast that rocked Faizabad district in Afghanistan’s northern Jawzjan province on Tuesday, a police official Kamaludin Yawar said.

“Five innocent children were passing a street in Faizabad district this morning when a mine planted by militants went off and injured the innocent children,” Mr Yawar said.

Without providing more details, the official said that an investigation was underway.

Taliban militants who are active in the area and are largely relying on the suicide and roadside bombings haven’t commented on the incident.

However, in another development, local police said on Tuesday that at least seven Afghan police officers were killed following clashes with Taliban militants in Northern Province of Samangan overnight.

“Deputy Provincial police Chief Khawani Tahari and six police officers were killed following a Taliban ambush attack in Dara-i-Suf Payyan district on Monday night.

“The police unit was travelling to provincial capital Aybak city after inspecting security checkpoints in Dara-i-Suf Payyan but the clashes took place after the unit came in contact with the militants in Zarakai locality of the district.

“Three policemen were also injured in the gunfight, more than 30 Taliban militants were also killed and injured after the fighting,” provincial police spokesman, Munir Rahimi, said.

Violence has been on the rise as Afghan security forces struggle against a surge in attacks by militants, with the country preparing for parliamentary elections scheduled to be held on October 20.

During the upcoming polls, more than 54,000 Afghan army soldiers and police personnel would be deployed to provide security for 5,100 polling units across the country.

(Xinhua/NAN)