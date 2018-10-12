Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Eugenie, to marry at Windsor Castle

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAK REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 23: HRH Queen Elizabeth II attends a State Banquet at the Philharmonic Hall on the first day of a tour of Slovakia on October 23, 2008 in Bratislava, Slovakia. The Queen and the Duke are on a two day tour of Slovakia at the invitation of President Ivan Gasparovic. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie, the granddaughter of British Queen Elizabeth II, will marry long-term boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, on Friday, the same royal chapel inside Windsor Castle where Prince Harry and Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, got married in May.

Like Harry and Meghan, Princess Eugenie, 28, and Mr Brooksbank, 32, will take a carriage ride outside the castle following their ceremony.

But the crowd cheering them are expected to be much smaller than in May, while only one British broadcaster, ITV, will cover the event live.

Several A-list celebrities are expected to attend the ceremony at St George’s Chapel, including George and Amal Clooney, and singer Robbie Williams.

Williams’ daughter, Theodora and Prince George and Princess Charlotte – the children of Prince William and Kate, the duchess of Cambridge – will be among the bridesmaids and pageboys at the wedding.

Princess Eugenie’s sister, Princess Beatrice, 30, will be her maid of honour.

The Princess and Mr Brooksbank have been a couple since they met at the Swiss ski resort of Verbier in 2010.

He proposed to Princess Eugenie during a holiday in Nicaragua in January, according to the royal family.

She is the second daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who retains the title, Duchess of York.

Mr Brooks-bank, dubbed a “socialite” by British media, is the former manager of up-market London club Mahiki.

He is now brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila, co-founded by George Clooney.

Princess Eugenie is eighth in line to the throne, behind her uncle, Prince Charles, his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, and her sister Beatrice.

