Venezuela confirms suicide of councilman linked to attack on Maduro

Nicolas Maduro
President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela [Photo: Venezuela Analysis]

Venezuela’s Prosecutor General, Tarek Saab, on Tuesday confirmed the suicide of an opposition councilman, Fernando Alban, who jumped from the building of the National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) where he was detained.

The councilman was to appear later in the day before the courts for alleged involvement in the failed assassination attempt against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in August.

“Alban requested to go to the bathroom and jumped from there,’’ said Saab to the Venezuelan state television (VTV), adding that an “exhaustive investigation’’ will be conducted to “determine and establish the causes of this unfortunate event’’.

Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said via Twitter that the opposition politician had been detained at SEBIN since October 5.

He added that the Scientific, Penal and Criminal Investigative Corps (CICPC) will work jointly with the Public Ministry into the investigation.

During an outdoor ceremony on August 4 to commemorate the 81st anniversary of Venezuela’s National Guard, two drones carrying explosives flew close to the presidential stand as Mr Maduro was giving a speech and detonated.

Mr Maduro was unharmed but several members of the military sustained injuries.

(Xinhua/NAN)

