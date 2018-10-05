5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Japan

A photo of an earthquake used to illustrate the story

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 struck Japan’s northernmost Hokkaido prefecture on Friday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The temblor occurred at 8:58 a.m. local time, with the epicenter at a latitude of 42.6 degrees north and a longitude of 142.0 degrees east at a depth of 30 km.

The quake logged lower five in parts of Hokkaido prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at seven.

The agency said that no major damage or injuries were reported, and no tsunami warning has been issued.

(Xinhua/NAN)

