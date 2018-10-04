Wife of former Malaysian PM charged with money-laundering

Related News

Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, was charged on Thursday with money laundering and tax evasions as the country continues its probe into state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Report says Rosmah faces a total of 17 counts of charges under Malaysia’s anti-money laundering law.

The 17 counts of charges include money laundering by engaging directly in transaction that involves proceeds of unlawful activities, totaling approximately 7.1 million ringgit (1.7 million dollars).

She was also charged for failing to declare income tax.

The 66-year old Rosmah, who was presented at a Kuala Lumpur court, confidently pleaded not guilty to each charge as it was read out to her.

Report says the money laundering charges carry a penalty of up to 15 years in jail and a fine.

The charges came after her several rounds of questioning by Malaysia’s anti-corruption body related to 1MDB, where hundreds of millions of funds were allegedly went missing.

She was arrested on Wednesday before being brought before the court, while she was later granted bail at 2 million ringgit (480,000 dollars).

Both Rosmah and her husband Najib are barred from leaving the country along with other individuals connected to the former administration.

Najib was also in court for a pre-trial hearing.

He is currently facing 32 charges including criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering of funds linked to 1MDB and its former subsidiary, SRC International.

(Xinhua/NAN)