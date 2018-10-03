34 migrants drown in Mediterranean shipwreck, 26 survive – UN

African Migrants on the Mediterranean sea
Some 34 migrants have died in a shipwreck in the western Mediterranean, while 26 people survived, the UN Migration Agency said on Tuesday, citing the Moroccan navy and a Spanish aid agency.

Joel Millman, spokesman of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), told Reuters: “The boat was adrift since Sunday with 60 people aboard.

“At least 34 have drowned; it looks like there were 26 survivors.

“The information came from the Moroccan navy and a Spanish non-governmental organisation Caminando Fronteras,’’ he said.

(Reuters/NAN)

