Russian military record more than 40 missiles, rocket launches

Related News

The Space Forces of the Russian Aerospace Forces have detected and tracked over 40 launches of domestic, foreign space rockets and ballistic missiles since the beginning of 2018.

The Russian Defence Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda Newspaper said on Wednesday.

Furthermore, over 500 spacecraft have been put into orbit worldwide while 180 were deorbited, the paper said.

The Space Forces also recorded 10 potentially dangerous approaches of space objects toward Russian satellites between January and September.

According to the Sputnik news agency, the Space Forces recorded over 60 launches of foreign and Russian ballistic missiles and space rockets in 2017.

(Xinhua/NAN)