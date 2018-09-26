Brazilian Presidential Candidate, Ciro Gomes, hospitalised

Related News

Brazilian Presidential Candidate Ciro Gomes, who is running third in the latest opinion polls, has been hospitalised in Sao Paulo, Hospital Sources said on Wednesday.

The 60-year old entered hospital on Tuesday and has been discharged on Wednesday, the sources told dpa.

The candidate was receiving treatment for prostate-related problems, the daily O Globo reported.

Gomes is the second candidate in the October 7, elections to be hospitalised after Jair Bolsonaro, who was stabbed in the abdomen on September 6, during an electoral rally.

Mr Bolsonaro has been recovering and said recently that he would leave hospital one week before the elections.

Right-winger Bolsonaro has been leading the opinion polls with a poll by the company, Ibope, published on September 24, giving him 28 per cent of the vote.

In second place is leftist candidate Fernando Haddad, who replaced the much more popular ex-president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, after he was jailed.

The Ibope poll gave Haddad 22 per cent of the vote.

Gomes, a former national integration minister under Lula, will compete with Haddad for left-of-centre votes.

The Ibope poll put him on 11 per cent of the vote.

(dpa/NAN)