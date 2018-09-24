Indonesian teenager survives 49 days at sea

Related News

An Indonesian teenager has been rescued after drifting in the sea for 49 days, the Indonesian foreign ministry said on Monday.

Aldi Adilang, 18, was working as a lamp keeper in a fishing hut 125 kilometres from the Indonesian coast when the structure came loose from the seabed because of a storm in July, the ministry said in a statement.

Mr Adilang survived by eating fish which he cooked using burning wood in his hut. He drank seawater he filtered through his clothes.

He was rescued on August 13 in waters off the U.S. territory of Guam by the Panamanian-flagged vessel, MV Arpeggio.

“The Indonesian consulate in Osaka picked up Adilang on September in Tokuyama…Japan after the ship moored and made sure that he was in good health,” the statement said.

Mr Adilang returned to his hometown of Manado on Sulawesi Island and was reunited with his family on September 8. (dpa/NAN)