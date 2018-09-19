German police officer suspended after xenophobic incident

Related News

A police officer has been suspended while investigations proceed into an apparent xenophobic incident in an ice cream cafe in the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, the State Interior Ministry said.

Six men, including the 30-year-old officer, are under investigation in relation to an attack on mainly Turkish patrons of the cafe in the town of Wiesloch in the south-western state, the ministry said on Wednesday.

The six, aged between 23 and 36, had been at a bachelor party on September 8.

They are reported to have shouted xenophobic insults and politically motivated chants before attacking families sitting in front of the cafe with chairs.

Five people were slightly injured.

The six face charges of disturbance of the peace, causing bodily harm, damage to property, the use of banned symbols and incitement, according to prosecutors in the city of Heidelberg.

Police temporarily detained the men, some of whom were drunk, near the scene.

The police officer faces dismissal if found guilty of the allegations. (dpa/NAN)