Trump says U.S. may make a trade deal with China

Donald Trump
Donald Trump [Photo: Times]

President Donald Trump on Tuesday left the door open for China to negotiate an end to the trade war between Washington and Beijing, a day after imposing new tariffs on nearly $200 billion Chinese imports.

Mr Trump, speaking to journalists during a visit with Polish President Andrzej Duda, said that the U.S. may make a deal at some point with China and that his country is always open to talking.

“We’re having a tremendous impact on China.

“We’re doing a very good job with China,” he said before reiterating his threat to add tariffs to $267 billion of Chinese goods if Bejining retaliates.

China hit back with levies on about $60 billion of U.S. imports.

“China wants to come over and talk and we are always open to talking, but we have to do something,” he added.

(Reuters/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.