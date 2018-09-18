Trump says U.S. may make a trade deal with China

Related News

President Donald Trump on Tuesday left the door open for China to negotiate an end to the trade war between Washington and Beijing, a day after imposing new tariffs on nearly $200 billion Chinese imports.

Mr Trump, speaking to journalists during a visit with Polish President Andrzej Duda, said that the U.S. may make a deal at some point with China and that his country is always open to talking.

“We’re having a tremendous impact on China.

“We’re doing a very good job with China,” he said before reiterating his threat to add tariffs to $267 billion of Chinese goods if Bejining retaliates.

China hit back with levies on about $60 billion of U.S. imports.

“China wants to come over and talk and we are always open to talking, but we have to do something,” he added.

(Reuters/NAN)