Iceland replaces U.S. on Human Rights Council

Iceland has for the first time been elected to the Human Rights Council, filling the seat vacated by the U.S., which withdrew from the body in June, citing bias.

The UN General Assembly on Friday elected Iceland to serve on the Geneva-based global rights body effective immediately, through to the end of 2019.

Iceland inherited no particular responsibilities from the U.S., raising questions about future action on key human rights issues promoted specifically by Washington, such as Sudan, South Sudan and the right to freedom of expression.

On June 19, the U.S. announced its decision to leave the Council.

Senior U.S. officials accused the Council of displaying entrenched bias against Israel, and criticised what they said was the body’s willingness to admit nations which were themselves human rights abusers.

U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, noted that the move did not signify in any way, that the U.S. was retreating from its own human rights commitments.

In a statement issued by UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric, Secretary-General António Guterres said that he would have “much preferred” the U.S. remained.

Mr Guterres added that the 47-member intergovernmental body was a part of the UN’s overall “Human Rights architecture”, which “plays a very important role in the promotion and protection of human rights worldwide”.

The Human Rights Council’s next scheduled meeting is in September.

