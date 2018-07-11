Ex-German Chancellor Schroeder, 74, remarries

Related News

A former German Chancellor, Gerhard Schroeder, 74, and his latest wife, Kim So Yeon, 48, were married in the South Korean capital, Seoul, the couple revealed on Wednesday.

“We married on May 2 in my home city Seoul. We are very happy,’’ Kim told Germany’s Bunte people magazine.

It’s the fifth marriage for the centre-left German politician, and the second for the Korean, an economic expert, not to be confused with the eponymous 37-year-old Korean actress.

The wedding would be celebrated in grand style at Berlin’s famous Adlon hotel in October, according to media reports.

(dpa/NAN)