Failed Afghan asylum seeker deported from Germany kills self

A failed Afghan Asylum seeker deported from Germany on July 4 has killed himself in Kabul, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old native of northern Balkh province killed himself at a hotel in the Afghan capital, migration officials in Kabul, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

He killed himself on Tuesday, the officials said.

Mahmoodi was forcibly returned to Afghanistan after spending eight years in Germany, according to one of the officials.

He was among 69 failed Afghan asylum seekers forcibly returned to Afghanistan.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer noted on Tuesday that the 69 people had been returned, coincidentally, on his 69th birthday, but added that was not on his order.

Seehofer has been a key proponent of toughening German immigration law, almost bringing the government to the brink of collapse in recent weeks in a fight about the issue.

(dpa/NAN)