Trump nominates conservative Judge Kavanaugh to Supreme Court

The U.S. President, Donald Trump, has announced the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, a conservative Federal Court of Appeals Judge, to the Supreme Court.

Mr Kavanaugh, a judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit would fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement.

Mr Trump, while announcing Kavanaugh, said: “One of the most profound responsibility of the President of the United States – selection of a Supreme Court Justice.

“I often heard that other than matters of world peace, this is the most important decision a president would make.

“The Supreme Court is entrusted with the safeguard of the crown juror of our republic – the constitution of the United States”.

The U.S. president paid glowing tribute to Justice Kennedy for a lifetime of distinguished service to the U.S. and for his assumption of senior status.

He said in nominating Mr Kavanaugh, he took into account a judge who would not allow his political views affect the interpretation of the U.S. Constitution.

Trump explained what informed his selection: “I do not ask about a nominee’s personal opinions.

“What matters is not a Judge’s political views but whether they can set aside such views those to do what the law and the constitution require”.

He said Mr Kavanaugh had earned a reputation as a brilliant jurist with impeccable legal credentials, and universally respected for his intellect, as well as his ability to persuade and build consensus.

“Judge Kavanaugh will protect our religious liberties, uphold the rule of law, and interpret the Constitution as it was originally understood by our founders,” Trump said.

He pointed that this was the second time he would be faced with this task of nominating a U.S. Supreme Court judge.

In 2017, Mr Trump nominated Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court saying he knew Mr Gorsuch would be a faithful servant of the U.S. Constitution.

The nomination of Mr Kavanaugh came after a selection process marked by a historic public disclosure of a list of 25 highly qualified potential nominees to the Supreme Court.

Mr Kavanaugh has served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit since 2006, authoring more than 300 opinions, including 11 that have been affirmed by the Supreme Court.

Before becoming a judge, he served in the George W. Bush administration, first as an Associate Counsel and then Senior Associate Counsel, and subsequently as Assistant to the President and Staff Secretary.

A graduate of Yale College and Yale Law School, Judge Kavanaugh clerked on the Supreme Court for Justice Kennedy, and for judges on the Third and Ninth Circuit Courts of Appeals.

Mr Kavanaugh thanked Nr Trump for the nomination and vowed to interpret the Constitution “as written”.

However, Mr Kavanaugh faces a bruising battle in the Senate, which voted 54-45 in April 2017 to approve Mr Gorsuch.

“Senate liberals know that we have the opportunity to reshape the Supreme Court for an entire generation, and they are ready to obstruct and unleash a smear campaign against our nominee,” Mr Trump said.

(NAN)