Health of remaining 5 inside Thai cave stable – head of mission

The health of five people still trapped inside a flooded Thai cave was “still good”, the head of the rescue mission said on Monday.

This is coming after four more boys were confirmed to have been brought out safely from the cave complex.

A 12-member soccer squad and their coach were trapped inside the Tham Luang caves for more than two weeks.

Eight have been rescued so far in an operation that began on Sunday.

“We have helped four more children today,’’ said Rescue Chief, Narongsak Osottanakorn.

He said rescuers would resume an operation to retrieve a remaining five people in about 20 hours’ time.

“The health of the remaining five people inside the cave is still good,’’ Osottanakorn said.

(Reuters/NAN)