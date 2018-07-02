Suspect in Ohio terror plot wanted to target July 4 parade, fireworks – FBI

Related News

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested an Ohio man and charged him with trying to help a foreign terrorist organisation carry out an attack on a parade or fireworks display in Cleveland on July 4, FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephen Anthony said on Monday.

“We’re here today to announce the arrest of Demetrius Nathanial Pitts.

“Pitts has been charged in a federal complaint with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization,’’ Mr Anthony said.

U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said Mr Pitts wanted to target people watching the Fourth of July parade in Cleveland, or those watching the fireworks in the city’s downtown area.

Mr Anthony said Mr Pitts is a U.S. citizen who was radicalised in the U. S., and is not known to have ever travelled abroad in connection with his radicalisation or attack planning.

He added that the suspect has an extensive criminal history.

Mr Herdman said the maximum penalty Pitts faces is 20 years in prison.

(Sputnik/NAN)