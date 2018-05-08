Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei predicted nuclear deal will fail, says Iranian cleric

Related News

A prominent Iranian cleric said on Tuesday that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had predicted the nuclear deal Tehran signed with world powers would collapse, Fars news agency said.

“We were aware right from the beginning that the JCPOA (Iran’s nuclear deal) is fragile and will collapse.

“Now we see that the Supreme Leader had rightly predicted this,” said Kazem Sedighi, one of the clerics appointed by the leader to lead Friday prayers in the capital.

NAN reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is due to announce whether he will pull out of the Iran nuclear deal or stay in and work with European allies who have struggled to persuade him that it has successfully halted Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Trump has consistently threatened to pull out of the 2015 agreement because it does not address Iran’s ballistic missile programme or its role in wars in Syria and Yemen, and does not permanently prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

European leaders have warned that a U.S. withdrawal would undo years of work that led to and sustained a landmark deal that has kept nuclear weapons out of Iran’s hands.

It could also ratchet up tensions in a region riven with interrelated conflicts, including the multi-layered conflict in Syria where Iran’s presence has brought it into conflict with Israel.

It will also impact oil markets due to Iran’s role as a major exporter.

“This deal … is a factor of peace and stabilisation in a very eruptive region,” French Defense Minister Florence Parly told RTL radio.

Trump, in a tweet on Monday, said he would make the announcement at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Tuesday.

Iran suggested its economy would not be hurt whatever happened, but its riel was near record lows against the dollar in the free market as Iranians tried to buy hard currency, fearing financial turmoil if Trump quits the deal.

“We are prepared for all scenarios. If America pulls out of the deal, our economy will not be impacted,” Central Bank chief, Valiollah Seif, said on state television.

(Reuters/NAN)