Palestinian Journalist dies from gunshot by Israeli Troops

A Palestinian Journalist died on Wednesday after succumbing to wounds sustained by Israeli troops who shot him in the Gaza Strip two weeks ago while covering protests, a Gaza Health Ministry official said.

Ahmad Abu Hussein, aged 26, worked for a local radio station.

He was shot in the eastern Gaza Strip on April 13.

He becomes the second Palestinian journalist to die during weekly protests in the Gaza Strip demanding that refugees from the 1948 Arab-Israeli war be allowed to return to their homes in what is now Israel.

The protests began in late March and are set to continue until at least May 15, the day Palestinians mourn Israel’s creation.

Since the start of the weekly marches, Israeli forces have killed 42 Palestinians, amid criticism from the United Nations and human rights groups over the excessive use of force.

(dpa/NAN)