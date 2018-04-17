Trump still willing to meet with Putin despite rising tensions – White House

Related News

U.S. President Donald Trump is still willing to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in spite of increasing tensions between the United States and Russia, White House Spokesperson, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said on Tuesday.

“The president still would like to sit down with him [Putin]. Again, he feels like it is better for the world if they have a good relationship.

“But that’s going to depend on the actions of Russia,’’ Sanders told newsmen.

Sanders also said the U.S. was considering additional sanctions against Russia and will make a decision on the matter in the “near future.”

Tensions between the U.S. and Russia have escalated in recent days over the conflict in Syria.

The U.S., UK and France launched missile strikes on a number of targets in Syria on Saturday in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Damascus’ suburb of Duma.

Western states have blamed the Syrian government forces for the incident, but Damascus has denied using chemical weapons.

Ties between Moscow and Washington significantly worsened after the eruption of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014.

Russian-U.S. relations continued to deteriorate in 2017 over a number of issues including alleged Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election.

Also by playing a row around Russian diplomatic property in the U.S. as well as U.S. pressure on the RT broadcaster’s activities in the U.S.

In 2018, tensions have escalated even further over the U.S. decision to expel Russian diplomats over Moscow’s alleged involvement in the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in the UK city of Salisbury.

However, Russia has repeatedly denied all allegations. (Sputnik/NAN)