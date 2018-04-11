82 die in Indonesia after drinking home-made alcohol – Police

Home made brew in indonesia used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: eNCA]

Police on Wednesday said 82 people died on Indonesia’s Java island after drinking home-made alcohol.

National police spokesman Setyo Wisasto said the victims died in West Java province and Jakarta after consuming cheap home-made alcoholic drinks,

He said 80 others have been hospitalised.

Authorities in the city of Bandung declared a health emergency after 45 people died there.

Dozens of people die each year from methanol poisoning in Indonesia, where alcoholic drinks are expensive.

Experts say local home brewers do not have the technology to ensure that the methanol, which is highly toxic when ingested, has been separated correctly to render the drink safe to consume. (dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.