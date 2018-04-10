Three suspected Gulenists arrested in Gabon, sent to Turkey

Related News

Turkey’s intelligence service says it has captured three suspected supporters of U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen to Turkey after they were detained in Gabon, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday.

The three employees of Gulen-linked schools, for whom Turkey had issued arrest warrants, were detained by Gabon

authorities on March 23, Anadolu said.

They were subsequently brought to Turkey on a private flight.

Ankara accuses Gulen of orchestrating the 2016 failed military coup in Turkey and has been detaining suspected

supporters of the cleric both at home and abroad.

In March, six Turkish nationals were captured in Kosovo and brought to Turkey, sparking a political crisis in

the south-eastern European nation.

Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Friday that 80 suspected Gulenists in 18 countries had been brought

to Turkey as part of such operations.

(dpa/NAN)