Iranian lawmakers storm podium as central bank chief explains rial decline

Iranian lawmakers disrupted a parliamentary speech by the governor of the central bank on Tuesday, storming the podium as he was explaining the recent plunge in value of the Iranian rial against the U.S. dollar.

It was not immediately clear what exactly triggered the lawmakers’ outrage against the governor, Valiollah Seif.

Videos posted on Twitter by Tasnim News Agency showed other parliamentarians and security guards attempting to calm the situation.

Mr Seif had attempted to explain to parliament why the dollar has risen by 40 per cent against the rial in recent weeks.

After the ruckus, he attempted to leave the chamber but was persuaded to continue his speech by Speaker Ali Larijani.

The central bank boss and President Hassan Rowhani have both been criticised for the slide in the currency, which comes as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to pull out of a nuclear deal and reimpose potentially crippling sanctions.

