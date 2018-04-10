Lebanon to complain to UN over use of airspace to strike Syria

Related News

Lebanon will file a complaint to the UN after its airspace was allegedly used to attack targets in neighbouring Syria on Monday, state media has reported.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants condemns the raids against the Syrian Arab Republic and affirms its previous positions that Lebanese airspace should not be used to attack Syria,’’ the Lebanese National News Agency quoted the ministry as saying.

The report made no mention of Israel, but the Lebanese army on Monday said that four Israeli warplanes had breached the country’s airspace.

(dpa/NAN)