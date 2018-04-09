U.S. does not rule out military strikes against Assad in Syria – Mattis

Related News

The U. S. cannot rule out the possibility that it will carry out military strikes against the Syrian government, Secretary of Defence James Mattis said on Monday.

“I don’t rule out anything right now,” Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon when asked about the chance of U.S. strikes against Syrian President Bashaar Assad.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with Qatar’s Emir Tamim al-Thani, Mattis, said the international community must determine why chemical weapons are still being used in Syria after Russia agreed to serve as a “framework guarantor” for the removal of all chemical arms from the country.

The U.S. defence chief promised to work with “allies and partners from NATO to Qatar and elsewhere” to address the issue.

Earlier in on Monday, Syria’s SANA news agency reported that a missile strike targeted Syria’sr T-4 air base in Homs province.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said the attack was carried out by two Israeli F-15 fighter jets.

On Saturday, several media outlets, citing Syrian militants, accused Damascus of waging a chemical weapons attack in the town of Duma.

President Donald Trump accused Russia and Iran of supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad and therefore being responsible for the alleged attack.

Syrian officials cited by the SANA news agency said the allegations were merely a provocation by the Jaish al-Islam terrorist group and other militants to prevent the advance of the Syrian government’s army. (Sputnik/NAN)