24 flights diverted as dust storm, rains hit Indian city

A total of 24 flights were diverted in New Delhi on Friday after a sudden dust storm and heavy rains hit the Indian Capital, officials said.

The officials said while some flights were diverted by air traffic control, others failed to land at Delhi airport due to low visibility owing to dust storm and rains.

The aviation officials added that several flights could not take off from the Indira Gandhi airport on time due to inclement weather.

An official of private airline — Vistara — took to social media to calm aggrieved passengers, saying “weather not in our control.”

The unexpected rains came as major relief from the rising temperatures in Delhi.

“More rains are expected in the next 24 to 48 hours,’’ said a weather official.

