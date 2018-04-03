Police probe shootings in London

Related News

Separate investigations have been launched after two teenagers were shot in North and East London, the Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.

Two shootings in London in the space of an hour have left a 17-year-old girl dead and a boy, 16, critically injured.

The girl died after she was found with gunshot wounds in Tottenham in north London.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 22:43 p.m. local time after emergency efforts failed to save her.

In Walthamstow, a 16-year-old boy was found suffering from gunshot injuries, with another boy, 15, who had stab injuries.

They were both taken to an east London hospital where the boy aged 16 remained in critical condition and the boy aged 15 has life-changing injuries but not life-threatening.

The Met police said there have been no arrests at this stage in relation to both incidents and they are not being treated as linked.

The Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.

(Xinhua/NAN)