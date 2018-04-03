Military jet crashes in Myanmar, killing pilot

Yak 130 Jet [photo credit:Defense Industry Daily]

A F-7 fighter jet on a training flight crashed on Tuesday in Central Myanmar due to “a sudden engine shutdown,’’ killing the only pilot onboard, according to the Deputy Director General of the Department of Civil Aviation, Ye Htet Aung.

The Chinese-made F-7 crashed near Taungoo Air Base in Myanmar’s Bago Region at 10:36 a.m., the official said.

Pilot Arkar Win died in the crash, he added.

In June 2017, a military Y-8 transporter crashed into the Andaman Sea off the coast of southern Myanmar, killing all 122 people on board.

(dpa/NAN)

