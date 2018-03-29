Pope Francis to undergo eye surgery

Vatican Pope New Bishops
Pope Francis [Photo: salon.com]

Pope Francis has revealed he needs to have cataract surgery, a common procedure for older people, because his eyesight is failing.

“At my age, for example, you get cataracts, and you do not see well reality: next year we will have to have an operation,” Francis said during a meeting with inmates of a Rome prison on Thursday.

It was a casual aside while the 81-year-old pontiff was speaking about the need for people to “renew their gaze” in their approach to life, and to perform “cataract surgery on the soul.”

According to the American Academy of Ophtalmology, having a cataract can be like looking through a foggy or dusty car windshield. Things may look blurry, hazy or less colourful.

This happens when the eye’s internal lens goes cloudy, and the problem is resolved by its replacement with a clear artificial lens.

According to media report, the operation has a high success rate. (dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.