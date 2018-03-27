Tiger kills woman outside her Nepal home

A tiger used to illustrate the story [Photo: World Wildlife Fund (WWF)]

A wild tiger killed a 41-year-old woman who was collecting fodder for her cattle outside her home in south-eastern Nepal, police said Tuesday.

Police officer Dilip Raj Jha said the animal, suspected to have come from the nearby Parsa Wildlife Reserve, on Monday pounced on the woman from behind and killed her on the spot.

“The two men who went to retrieve her body also came under attack from the tiger.

“They sustained minor injuries,” Jha told dpa.

Under Nepalese law, the victim’s family is entitled to one million rupees (9,680 dollars) in compensation for
death caused by a wild animal.

Although tiger attacks are rare in Nepal, human-wild animal conflicts are common, raising concerns about the safety of people living near wildlife reserves.

Nepal is home to 198 endangered wild tigers that live in protected areas in the country’s southern plains along
the border with India.

(dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.