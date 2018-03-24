Flight stopped after airport worker discovers drunk co-pilot

Police said a flight from Stuttgart to Lisbon was stopped shortly before take-off on Friday when an airport worker discovered that the co-pilot seemed unsteady on his feet and reeked of alcohol.

The state prosecutor’s office said the worker informed airport police and aviation authorities, who determined
that the 40-year-old was unfit to fly.

The police said the drunk co-pilot was detained and bail was set at 10,000 Euros (some 12,300 dollars).

He was also asked to surrender his flying licence.

Police declined to give any additional details.

The 106 passengers had to be put up in hotels because the airline could not provide a fresh flight crew at short
notice. (dpa/NAN)

