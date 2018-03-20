ICC to go ahead with inquiry into killings despite Philippines’ withdrawal

President Rodrigo Duterte

The withdrawal of the Philippines from the International Criminal Court (ICC) will not impact an inquiry by prosecutors into killings related to President Rodrigo Duterte’s war against drugs, the court said in a statement on Tuesday.

The court said it had been notified by the United Nations that the Philippines formally initiated on March 17 the process to withdraw from the court.

It will take one year for the move to become effective.

“A withdrawal has no impact on on-going proceedings or any matter which was already under consideration by the court prior to the date on which the withdrawal became effective,” the court said in a statement.

Mr. Duterte said on March 12 that the Philippines would pull out of the international treaty creating the court, saying prosecutors were treating him unfairly.

There is no investigation against Mr. Duterte, though ICC prosecutors are conducting a “preliminary examination”, or review, of his government’s war on drugs, in which thousands of alleged dealers have been killed.

(Reuters/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.