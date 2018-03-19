EU stands in solidarity with UK on Salisbury incident

Related News

The EU stands in full solidarity with the United Kingdom on the case of a recent poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in the UK city of Salisbury, foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Monday.

Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in Salisbury on March 4.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May blamed the incident on Moscow, claiming that the substance allegedly used in the attack was developed in Russia.

“We have particularly intense agenda today with [EU foreign affairs] ministers. First and foremost we will hear from [UK Foreign Secretary] Boris Johnson the brief on Salisbury.

“What is absolutely clear is that [we stand in] full solidarity with the UK and we are extremely concerned on what has happened,” Mogherini told reporters ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

The diplomat added that the Salisbury incident was “unacceptable.”

Russian officials have denied all accusations made by the UK.

Moscow has expressed its readiness to collaborate on the investigation into this case and requested access to the samples of the nerve agent allegedly used in the poisoning incident, but London has denied this request.

Russia and the UK have each already implemented a series of response measures since the incident.

Mogherni also said that EU foreign ministers will not discuss the introduction of new sanctions against Iran during the Monday session of the Foreign Affairs Council.

On Friday, Vienna hosted a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between the P5+1 group of countries (comprising Russia, China, France, the UK, the U. S. and Germany) and Iran.

The meeting, focusing on the issues related to implementation of the JCPOA, was chaired by the European External Action Service Secretary-General Helga Maria Schmid on behalf of Mogherini.

“We will have a point on Iran, we had the Joint Commission … I will update the ministers on the good results we had … and we will discuss the ways in which we can keep the full implementation of the deal.

“This is not proposal of sanctions, additional sanctions against Iran,” Mogherini told reporters when answering a question if the Monday session of the council was devoted to new restrictions.

The diplomat said that the agenda of the talks would include several more Iran-related issues, adding that they were separated from the Iranian nuclear deal and the focus of negotiations would not be on “adding sanctions” against Iran.

On July 14, 2015, Iran and the P5+1 group signed the JCPOA to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

Under this agreement, Tehran pledged to not seek to develop or acquire nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran.

In recent months the discussions of the deal have intensified amid the numerous critical statements of U.S. President Donald Trump and his calls to ‘improve’ the accord threatening to withdraw from the agreement otherwise. (Sputnik/NAN)