Russian Elections: Putin wins fourth term in landslide victory

Vladimir Putin, who has led Russia since 2000, is now set to lead the world’s largest country until 2024.

Russian President Vladimir Putin won a landslide re-election victory on Sunday, a victory that would extend his rule over the world’s largest country for another six years.

Final results announced by the electoral commission showed Mr. Putin won 76 per cent of the polls with opposition communist leader Pavel Grudinin receiving 12 per cent.

The country’s Central Election Commission said vote counting was proceeding more quickly than in the parliamentary elections to the State Duma, the country’s parliament.

Mr. Putin’s victory, which would see him lead the country through 2024, comes at a time when his relationship with the West is on a hostile strait.

The ongoing probe into alleged Russian meddling in U.S. elections and the recent poisoning of an ex-Russian spy and his daughter in London have made Mr. Putin a new target of Western criticism, with British Prime Minister Theresa May calling on all world leaders to stand up to and isolate Russia for alleged aggression.

Critics said citizens were compelled to turn out in order to prevent the poll’s integrity from being called into question if low turn out based on voter apathy is recorded.

Mr. Putin’s victory was widely expected, especially after main opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, was banned from contesting in the election. The election was left between Mr. Putin and a few other challengers who were not expected to constitute any serious threat to his reign.

In a post on Twitter, another opposition leader, Gary Kasparov, slammed the elections as a charade and called on world leaders to shun Mr. Putin’s victory.

“Every free world leader who congratulates Putin on his “election” is complicit in his global war on democracy, They undermine their own status as freely elected leaders,” said Mr. Kasparov, a renowned chess master.

The election commission acknowledged some irregularities, but maintained that the election was largely peaceful and credible.

Mr. Putin, who has led Russia since 2000, would be 71 by the time he wraps up his new tenure in 2024.

At a victory rally on Sunday, Mr. Putin promised to use his new term to improve Russia’s standing against the West and raise economic conditions of his citizens, many of who see him as the country’s greatest leader since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Mr. Putin also indicated he might not run Russia beyond 2024, telling reporters who asked whether he would still seek another term in 2024: “Do you think that I will stay here until I’m 100 years old? No!”