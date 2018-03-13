Saudi Arabia approves nuclear power programme policy

Related News

Saudi Arabia’s cabinet on Tuesday approved the kingdom’s policy on its atomic energy programme, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The national policy limits all atomic development activities to peaceful purposes within the frameworks set by international conventions and legislation, the report said.

“The policy also commits to the principle of transparency in all the regulatory and operational aspects,” it added.

It also stresses the importance of achieving the nuclear safety standards at nuclear and radiological facilities.

The approval was made in a cabinet meeting chaired by Saudi King Salman.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, is looking to develop nuclear power to diversify its energy supply.

(dpa/NAN)