Saudi Arabia approves nuclear power programme policy

Saudi Arabia's King Salman
Saudi Arabia's King Salman [Photo: CNN.com]

Saudi Arabia’s cabinet on Tuesday approved the kingdom’s policy on its atomic energy programme, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The national policy limits all atomic development activities to peaceful purposes within the frameworks set by international conventions and legislation, the report said.

“The policy also commits to the principle of transparency in all the regulatory and operational aspects,” it added.

It also stresses the importance of achieving the nuclear safety standards at nuclear and radiological facilities.

The approval was made in a cabinet meeting chaired by Saudi King Salman.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, is looking to develop nuclear power to diversify its energy supply.

(dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.