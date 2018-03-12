Bangladesh plane carrying 67 passengers crashes in Nepal’s Kathmandu airport

A Bangladesh airline passenger aircraft crashed while descending at Nepal’s Kathmandu airport on Monday, an airport official said.
It was not immediately known how many passengers were on board the plane which caught fire.
“We are trying to bring the fire under control. Details are awaited,” airport spokesman Birendra Prasad Shrestha said. (Reuters/NAN)
