Russia, U.S. trade blame over UN resolution on Syria

Related News

Washington should be held responsible for the failure to implement the UN Security Council resolution regarding a ceasefire in Syria and for the continuation of hostilities in Eastern Ghouta, a Russian official has said.

First Deputy Chairman of Federation Council Committee on international affairs and former Ambassador of Russia to the U. S., Sergey Kislyak, made this known on Monday.

On Sunday, the U. S. blamed Russia together with the Syrian government and Iran for the failure to implement the UN’s Syrian ceasefire resolution.

According to the White House, the U. S. condemns the ongoing military offensive that Syrian President Bashar Assad, backed by Russia and Iran, is conducting against the people of Eastern Ghouta and demands that the Syrian leader adhere to the UN resolution.

“This statement shows the U. S. counteracting the legitimate government of Syria and the states supporting it. Washington holds those who suffer the attacks in Eastern Ghouta responsible for what is happening there, but should instead ensure cessation of hostilities and implementation of the UN Security Council resolution by those who are fighting in Eastern Ghouta,” Kislyak said.

The UN Security Council passed a resolution on February 24 demanding that all parties cease hostilities for a humanitarian pause for at least 30 days to ensure the safe delivery of aid and medical services.

Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, was seized by militants in 2012. According to the Syrian Army estimates, there are 10,000-12,000 militants in the region.

In spite of the recent UN resolution, the fighting has not stopped, even when the humanitarian pause was in place, the Russian Defence Ministry’s Center for Syrian reconciliation said.

According to the centre, because militants constantly target all exits from the enclave, civilians have been unable to leave the area.

(Sputnik/NAN)