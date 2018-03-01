Minister, two others resign after journalist’s murder

Slovak Culture Minister Marek Maďarič at government session(Source: TASR)

Slovak Culture Minister, Marek Madaric, a long-time senior member of Prime Minister Robert Fico’s Smer party, on Wednesday resigned following the murder of an investigative reporter that has shocked the country.

Separately, two Slovak officials named in the last report of journalist Jan Kuciak, who specialised in exposing fraud and cronyism, said in a statement that they had resigned pending the outcome of the investigation into his murder.

The two – national security council secretary Viliam Jasan and Maria Troskova, an aide to Prime Minister Robert Fico – denied having anything to do with the killing.

Mr. Kuciak’s last report alleged that the two had links with an Italian businessman before they entered government.

However, his report did not suggest any wrongdoing by either of them.

Their announced resignation followed calls from Justice Minister Lucia Zitnanska and opposition leaders for their dismissal.

Kuciak, 27, reported on suspected crimes by businessmen, some of whom had connections with Slovak politicians.

He and his girlfriend were found shot dead at the weekend, and police said the killings were likely over his work.

“Plainly said, I cannot as culture minister put up with a journalist being murdered during my tenure,’’ Madaric, the culture minister, told a televised news conference in the capital Bratislava.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: This NAFDAC APPROVED Solution Will Make You Stay Longer Than 40Mins In Bed Tonight And Help Your Erection. Click Here To Read The Free Reports

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.