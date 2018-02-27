U.S. lawmakers to boost Israel’s $38 billion defence aid package

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump [Photo credit: The Hill]

U.S. senators on Tuesday called for an increase in the $38 billion in military aid the U.S. is currently providing Israel, signaling support for more funds for Israeli missile systems.

Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Chris Coons, both just returned from a trip to Israel.

Sen. Graham, a leading Republican foreign policy voice, and Sen. Coons, a Democratic member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said they considered the provision of 38 billion dollars over 10 years, “a floor.”

Graham said that he thought provisions in the agreement phasing out an arrangement in which Israel could spend U.S. funds on its own defence industry and the provision of just 500 million dollars in missile defence funding were “short-sighted.”

Coons said tensions in the broader region supported the idea of more funding for Israel, citing the ongoing war in Syria and Iran’s recent use of a stealth drone.

This is the largest such aid package in U.S. history but one that included concessions by Israel’s government.

(Reuters/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: This NAFDAC APPROVED Solution Will Make You Stay Longer Than 40Mins In Bed Tonight And Help Your Erection. Click Here To Read The Free Reports

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.