U.S. lawmakers to boost Israel’s $38 billion defence aid package

U.S. senators on Tuesday called for an increase in the $38 billion in military aid the U.S. is currently providing Israel, signaling support for more funds for Israeli missile systems.

Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Chris Coons, both just returned from a trip to Israel.

Sen. Graham, a leading Republican foreign policy voice, and Sen. Coons, a Democratic member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said they considered the provision of 38 billion dollars over 10 years, “a floor.”

Graham said that he thought provisions in the agreement phasing out an arrangement in which Israel could spend U.S. funds on its own defence industry and the provision of just 500 million dollars in missile defence funding were “short-sighted.”

Coons said tensions in the broader region supported the idea of more funding for Israel, citing the ongoing war in Syria and Iran’s recent use of a stealth drone.

This is the largest such aid package in U.S. history but one that included concessions by Israel’s government.

(Reuters/NAN)