North Korean Olympics delegation includes diplomats specialising in nuclear issues – Reports

The delegation of North Korea to the closing ceremony of Winter Olympics in South Korea’s Pyeongchang includes diplomats who specialise in nuclear issues and relations with the U. S., the local media reported Saturday.

Seoul is “paying attention to what message [the North Korean delegation] will convey” on their three-day visit, Yonhap news agency reported, citing a government source.

The delegation is expected to arrive in South Korea on Sunday and attend the closing ceremony on the same day.

The relations between Seoul and Pyongyang have grown tense in the last year, in particular over North Korea’s nuclear programme.

However, the tensions between the two neighbouring countries eased in the run-up to the Olympic Games.

North Korea sent its athletes to the Winter Olympic Games, where they walked together with South Korean athletes at the opening ceremony.

(Sputnik/NAN)