UNICEF chief resigns amid claims of inappropriate behaviour

Justin Forsyth, the deputy executive director of the UN Children’s Fund, has resigned over allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

The organisation said in a statement that UNICEF’s Executive Director Henrietta Fore accepted Mr. Forsyth’s resignation on Thursday.

Mr. Forsyth resigned his post in reaction to reports that he acted inappropriately towards female staff during his time working at children’s charity Save the Children, before he joined UNICEF.

“We are grateful to Mr. Forsyth for his work over the past two years to advocate for the most vulnerable children and help advance UNICEF’s mission to save children’s lives.

“This mission is now more important than ever,’’ the statement read.

(dpa/NAN)