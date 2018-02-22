UNICEF chief resigns amid claims of inappropriate behaviour

UNICEF Building in Geneva
The UNICEF logo is pictured on a building in Geneva. [Courtesy: voanewscom]

Justin Forsyth, the deputy executive director of the UN Children’s Fund, has resigned over allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

The organisation said in a statement that UNICEF’s Executive Director Henrietta Fore accepted Mr. Forsyth’s resignation on Thursday.

Mr. Forsyth resigned his post in reaction to reports that he acted inappropriately towards female staff during his time working at children’s charity Save the Children, before he joined UNICEF.

“We are grateful to Mr. Forsyth for his work over the past two years to advocate for the most vulnerable children and help advance UNICEF’s mission to save children’s lives.

“This mission is now more important than ever,’’ the statement read.

(dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: This NAFDAC APPROVED Solution Will Make You Stay Longer Than 40Mins In Bed Tonight And Help Your Erection. Click Here To Read The Free Reports

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.