Over 15 polling stations to open in Israel for Russian presidential poll

The number of polling stations in Israel for the upcoming Russian presidential election will exceed 15, says an official.

The official said this surpassed the number of polling places which operated in the country during the 2016 Russian legislative election.

Member of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC), Vasily Likhachev, said on Monday that in 2016, there were 13 polling stations across Israel.

“We even want to come with ballot boxes to, generally speaking, places where we have never gone to.

“These are several locations on the borders with Israel’s neighbouring states,” Mr. Likhachev, who is in charge of voting abroad in the CEC, said.

“If it is necessary to open additional polling stations in Israel, where around 100,000 Russian nationals live, the CEC is ready to discuss this issue and make necessary steps together with the Foreign Ministry,’’ the official continued.

Mr. Likhachev praised the cooperation of the Israeli side in preparations for the upcoming Russian election, particularly the Israeli municipal authorities’ support in the CEC activities.

The presidential election in Russia is scheduled for March 2018.

Similarly, the commission hopes that the voter turnout for the 2018 Russian presidential election abroad would be higher than for the 2012 election, Mr. Likhachev, said on Monday.

Mr. Likhachev said nearly two million of Russians were registered by the consular abroad.

Mr. Likhachev noted that the CEC must take significant efforts to ensure legal, organisational and “even psychological” efforts in order to avoid losing every single vote.

The Russian presidential election is scheduled for March 18, while the official campaign kicked off on December 18.

The CEC approved earlier in February a presidential election ballot comprising eight candidates.

The list will start with Sergey Baburin from the All-People’s Union party, followed by Pavel Grudinin nominated by the Communist Party and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

Others are incumbent President Vladimir Putin, Ksenia Sobchak, nominated by the liberal Civil Initiative party, the Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, business ombudsman Boris Titov and Grigory Yavlinsky, the co-founder of the Yabloko party.

(Sputnik/NAN)