Two lawyers killed in court shooting in Pakistan

Related News

Two lawyers were killed in a firing incident between two rival groups within premises of a court in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore on Tuesday, local media reported.

According to local reports, the incident occurred in the Lahore session court when two groups opened fire at each other, killing one lawyer on the spot while injuring another, whom later succumbed to injuries on his way to the hospital.

Following the incident, a heavy contingent of police reached the court premises and cordoned off the area.

Security was tightened in and around the court building and a search operation was launched, with both entry and exit points closed off.

This is the second incident of firing in less than a month at the court in Lahore, capital city of Pakistan’s east Punjab Province.

On Jan. 31, unknown number of gunmen opened fire outside the premises of session court in Lahore.

A police officer and under-trial prisoner were killed while another police officer was injured in the firing incident.

(Xinhua/NAN)